Two PDP Chieftains Declare For Lagos, Ogun Ahead Of 2027

Two prominent figures, Prince Adelaja Adeoye in Lagos State and Otunba Segun Showunmi in Ogun State, have thrown their hats into the ring for the 2027 gubernatorial race on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

This was contained in a joint statement issued by the media offices of the two politicians on Monday, March 9.

Prince Adeoye, a well-known PDP chieftain and vocal advocate for the party’s revival in Lagos, a thought leader, media strategist, and real estate entrepreneur, has been active in internal PDP deliberations, particularly around the party’s zoning arrangements for 2027, which he describes as a potential “game changer.”

Fondly called Laja Adeoye, he holds degrees from the University of Lagos and a master’s in Property Development and Management from Lead City University.

His roots in the Ijebu and Awori communities; across Ikorodu, Ijebu-Ode, Epe, Isolo and other parts of Lagos; reinforce his image as a “son of the soil” capable of connecting with grassroots voters.

Also, a chieftain of the PDP in Ogun State, Otunba Segun Showunmi, a former presidential spokesperson to Atiku Abubakar and convener of “The Alternatives” movement, has made his ambition crystal clear.

According to the statement, their moves are not mere declarations of interest; they signal what many political observers are calling “the audacity of boldness” — a willingness to confront entrenched political machines in states long considered strongholds of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Adeoye’s political journey reflects steady political engagement. In 2017, he was the pioneer State Publicity Secretary of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Lagos, later rising to National Publicity Secretary in 2019.

“By 2022, he declared his ambition for the House of Representatives under the PDP, seeking to represent Oshodi-Isolo Federal Constituency II in Lagos West Senatorial District.

“His interest in the Lagos governorship signals not just personal ambition, but an attempt to help rebuild the PDP after years of electoral setbacks.

“Lagos, Nigeria’s economic powerhouse, has not witnessed a strong PDP challenge in recent electoral cycles, with the party often weakened by internal crises and defections.

“Adeoye’s entry could inject renewed energy and a fresh narrative into a party seeking relevance in the state.

“In a nation where politics has long been dominated by older, established figures, the entry of younger politicians like Adeoye and Showunmi into the gubernatorial race represents a subtle but significant shift,” the statement read.

It was added that the move signals the possibility of a generational transition in leadership and reflects a growing appetite among voters for fresh voices, new ideas, and a different style of political engagement.

On Adeoye’s ambition, it was added that, beyond his credentials, what makes his candidacy notable is his appeal to a younger, aspirational electorate.

“In a political environment long dominated by entrenched actors and gerontocratic decision-making, his rise suggests the possibility of generational renewal.

“Analysts say his background in communications and entrepreneurship could help mobilise voters in ways previous PDP candidates have struggled to achieve.

“By presenting himself as both a custodian of party ideals and a pragmatic reformer, Adeoye challenges the notion that Lagos politics is solely the domain of established political godfathers.

“His entry into the governorship race is therefore more than a personal gamble; it represents a test of whether the PDP can rebuild its relevance in Lagos and present a credible alternative to the APC.

“For Lagosians weary of predictable political scripts, his emergence offers the possibility that the next political chapter in Nigeria’s commercial capital may not be written solely by the old guard,” the statement added.

It was said further that in January and February 2026 declarations, Showunmi formally announced his intention to run for governor, citing deep developmental gaps in healthcare, education, and infrastructure, as well as the failure to fully leverage Ogun’s strategic proximity to Lagos.

“Speaking passionately, he declared: “We need to design Ogun not to work for the person in Oke-Mosan, but to work for every person in the nooks and crannies of the state.”

“He lamented the poor state of facilities such as the historic Sacred Heart Hospital and called for leadership rooted in character, consensus-building, and genuine public interest rather than personal ambition.

“Though Showunmi has been courted by other parties, including the Labour Party and Action Alliance (which recently endorsed him), his roots remain firmly in the PDP, where he continues to command respect as a bridge-builder and youth advocate.

“In a political landscape where many aspirants quietly wait for “Anointing’ or defect to the ruling party for easier passage, the decision by these two men to fly the PDP flag in 2027 is notable,” the statement read.

It was noted that the ambition of Adeoye and Sowunmi challenges the narrative that opposition politics in Lagos and Ogun is futile. It also tests whether the PDP, still reeling from national setbacks, can rally behind credible candidates capable of giving the APC a genuine contest.

“Political analysts say their candidacies could inspire a new generation of politicians who believe in fighting from within rather than jumping ship.

“For citizens tired of one-party dominance, the moves offer a glimmer of hope that competitive politics may yet return to the South-West.

“As the countdown to 2027 begins in earnest, one thing is certain: Prince Adeoye and Otunba Showunmi have already succeeded in doing what few dared to remind Nigerians that boldness still has a place in our democracy.

“Whether the PDP can unify behind them, or whether their audacity will translate into electoral viability, remains to be seen.

“But in a season of political caution and calculation, their decision to step forward stands as a powerful statement. The audacity of boldness is alive in Lagos and Ogun. And Nigerian politics may be the better for it,” the statement read.