Two Oyo Commissioners Lose Parents Same Day

The Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun, and his counterpart in the Trade, Investment, Industry and Cooperatives, Chief Ademola Ojo, on Wednesday, lost one of their aged parents.

The two Commissioners in the recently-constituted cabinet of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State were bereaved on the same day. While Olatubosun’s mother died at the age of 80 years, Ojo’s father died at 97 years.

The announcement of the passing of the duo’s parents was made by the Commissioners just as Olatubosun announced that his mother, Alhaja Taiwo Nimotallahi Olatunbosun held by 4.00 p.m yesterday in line with the Islamic rites in her hometown, Ikirun, Osun State.

The burial arrangements of Ojo’s father, Pa Josephus Adewole Ojo will be announced later in his hometown, Igboora in the Ibarapa geo-political zone of Oyo State.

Speaking on his mum’s demise, Dr Olatunbosun said, “After a fruitful and eventful life of Almighty Allah’s abundant mercies and grace, our mother, grandmother, Alhaja Taiwo Nimotallahi Olatunbosun gloriously transited to eternity”.

Also speaking Ojo said, “With gratitude to God for a fulfilled life, we announce the peaceful transition of an exemplary legend, Chief Josephus Adewole Ojo. He was Gboonka of Igboora, Jagumolu of Igboora and Baa Agigi of Imala Kingdom.

The Commissioner said: “Daddy, a distinguished Oyo State legislator in the second republic was a beacon of love and community service and an epitome of humility and Godliness whose positive impact on the lives of countless people was priceless,” he said.