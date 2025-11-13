Two members of the 10th House of Representatives elected on the platform of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) from Kano State have joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

New Telegraph reports that the two members, Abdulmuminu Jibrin and Sagir Ibrahim Koki’s defection was announced during plenary by the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen.

Jibrin, who heads the House Committee on Housing, had earlier in the week announced his resignation from the NNPP and the Kwakwasiya movement

They said they decided to dump the NNPP due to consistent crisis, irreconcilable differences within the leadership of the party, both at the state and national levels.

The lawmakers also insisted that the crisis within the party has made consultation for true representation difficult.