Two Nigerians Win Airtel Africa Foundation Tech Scholarship

In a bold step towards advancing access to education and youth empowerment in Nigeria and the rest of the continent, the Airtel Africa Foundation, through Airtel Nigeria, has announced that two Nigerian students, Terence Ifeanyichukwu and Ali Usman Mohammed, have been selected as recipients of the prestigious Airtel Africa Fellowship.

These scholars will pursue undergraduate studies in technology, including Artificial Intelligence, at Plaksha University in Mohali, India, an institution known for reimagining engineering education for the 21st Century. The Airtel Africa Fellowship, launched in September 2024, is a flagship educational initiative of the Airtel Africa Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Airtel Africa, the leading telecom and mobile money services provider with operations across 14 African countries.

The Fellowship aims to provide academically gifted but financially disadvantaged African youth with access to quality STEM education and global opportunities that would otherwise be out of reach. According to Airtel Africa Foundation Chairman, Dr. Segun Ogunsanya, “Beyond offering an opportunity to study in one of the most advanced universities in the world, this Fellowship is also about equipping Africa’s future tech leaders with up-to-date skills while nurturing their talent, drive, and ambition to change their communities and the world.

We are immensely proud of Terence and Ali and are confident they will make Nigeria proud.” The selection process, fully managed by Plaksha University, was competitive and rigorous; rooted in the university’s high standards and commitment to diversity. Applicants were evaluated through a comprehensive process that considered academic excellence, leadership potential, personal drive, and alignment with Plaksha University’s mission.

From a broad pool spanning Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, and Tanzania, 21 candidates were shortlisted, with 13 completing both interview stages. Following a final review by the university’s admissions committee, two candidates, both Nigerians, were presented with admission offers.

Through this collaboration, Airtel Africa Foundation not only supports the academic pursuits of the selected scholars but also contributes to a long-term vision: equipping Africa’s youth with advanced digital skills, nurturing innovation, and breaking cycles of poverty. Airtel Nigeria CEO, Dinesh Balsingh, further described the scholarships as crucial steps toward building the human capital needed for Nigeria’s digital transformation.

“Through high-calibre technology education like that which is offered through the Airtel Africa Fellowship, our hope is to contribute significantly to the growth of Nigeria’s digital economy by helping to train a large number of technical talents across the board,” he said. As it is set to announce 100 additional local scholarships to more Nigerian undergraduates, this milestone reinforces Airtel Africa Foundation’s mission to empower African.