Two stellar Nigerian swimmers have been awarded international training scholarships by the global governing body for swimming, World Aquatics.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday revealed that Collins Ebingha of Bayelsa State and Clinton Opute of Delta have been awarded the scholarships.

Announcing the development, World Aquatics said the award is part of a development programme curated to provide access to world-class training facilities in Europe.

The body also set up the award to train athletes for major international competitions.

The programme details reveal that Ebingha’s scholarship will run from Sept. 1, 2025, to Aug. 31, 2026, while Opute’s training grant will extend from Sept 1, 2025, until June 30, 2028, in France and Hungary, respectively.

The achievement marks another step forward in Nigeria’s growing profile in swimming, building on a string of notable successes in recent years.

READ ALSO

It also highlights the impact of the National Sports Commission’s strategic development plan, driven under the leadership of Mallam Shehu Dikko and Bukola Olopade.

The Nigerian Swimming Federation has been instrumental in creating pathways for homegrown athletes to thrive on the global stage.

Notably, the world aquatics scholarships are exclusively awarded to athletes aged 18 and above who exhibit outstanding potential and clear prospects of qualifying for the Olympics.

The selection of Opute and Ebingha is widely regarded as a testament to their exceptional promise and to Nigeria’s growing stature in international swimming.

Both athletes, alongside Abduljabar Adama of Ogun, had distinguished themselves as standout performers at the 2024 National Sports Festival in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Their recognition by World Aquatics marks a significant boost to Nigeria’s Olympic preparations and reinforces the nation’s renewed commitment to grooming athletes capable of competing and excelling on the world stage.