Two Nigerian Female Students Distinguish Selves In Foreign Varsity

Two Nigerian female students have distinguished themselves in their academic careers, graduating with flying colours from the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Novi Sad in Serbia, Europe.

The students, Dr. Moses Ahuoiza Dorcas (23) and Dr. Ayeni Ayonitemi Elizabeth (25), both from Kogi State expressed their appreciation to God and their parents for their outstanding performances and achievements.

Dorcas hails from Ihima in Okehi Local Government Area Kogi State, while Elizabeth is from Ekirrin Ade in Ijumu Local Government Area of the state.

According to them, it was a tedious journey of many years, revealing that the secret of their excellent performance remains their determination to realize their set goals, saying that without minding all challenges that crossed their paths, they made diligence and dedication their watchwords.

“To God be the glory, l didn’t get here with ease. In my academic journey, l came across many high hills, but God in His infinite mercy empowered me to easily climb them.

When I say high hills, I mean terrible hills that many other medical students couldn’t climb and had no choice but to turn back. I really appreciate my maker” Dr Dorcas said.

In her comment, Dr. Elizabeth disclosed how she came across Dr. Dorcas, not knowing that they were from the same State, until after they started living together in the same apartment and became course mates and reading mates.

“I thanked God for bringing us together because we learnt a lot from each other, which we can attribute to our current academic success stories”, she said.

According to them, Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, who is currently representing the people of Kogi Central at the Senate, is their role model and harped on their decision to partner with her, especially in the area of Children and Maternal Health, towards reducing the child mortality rate in Kogi State and Nigeria at large.