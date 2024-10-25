Two New Cases Of M-Pox Discovered In Calabar Municipality

Share

Cross River State government has announced the discovery of two new cases of M-pox in Calabar Municipality, making a total of five since the first case was announced last month.

Dr Ekpo Bassey, Special Adviser to the Governor on Health made this disclosure on Friday in Calabar in an interview with Journalist.

The disease, which is highly infectious, is caused by a virus transmitted to humans from infected animals most commonly rodents and can spread from person to person.

The Special Adviser who is also the Incident Manager of the Cross River M-pox Response, said the cases were discovered on Monday Oct. 21 by the state surveillance team and samples sent to National Reference Hospital, Abuja.

According to him, the results were received on Thursday Oct. 24 confirming the cases and immediately other pillars responded to manage the cases accordingly.

“Right now both cases are stable and we are monitoring them closely we are also trying to carry our sensitisation and infection control to prevent the disease from spreading.

“The two new cases were from a boy of about 18 in the University of Calabar (UniCal); the order was a baby around Ikot Ekpo area, although, the parents did not have the symptoms. So, we are trying to find out how it happened.

“Before now we have had three cases in Calabar Municipality, we have done contact tracing and we are monitoring all the persons that had contact with the cases,” he said.

He noted that while the cases were being managed, they needed to wait for 21 days because the incubation period of the infection was between 21 to 25 days.

He advised residents of the state to suspend the eating of not properly cooked bush meat, maintain high personal hygiene and open their ears to various enlightenment campaigns carriedout by the government to curb the spread of the disease.

