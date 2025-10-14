Two Nasarawa SDP Lawmakers Defect To APC

Two lawmakers of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Musa Saidu Gude (Uke/Karshi) and Onarigu Onah Kana (Udege/Loko) have officially defected from the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The move strengthens the APC’s hold in the state legislature, giving it 15 members, followed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with 8 members, while the SDP now has only 1 member.

Announcing the defections during Tuesday’s plenary, Speaker Danladi Jatau, Ph.D, commended the lawmakers for their decision and appealed to the APC to provide them with an automatic ticket ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“I want to appeal to the State APC to give the defected lawmakers soft landing via automatic ticket ahead of the 2027 general elections,” he said.

The Speaker read their defection letters on the floor of the House, noting that both lawmakers had consulted extensively with stakeholders and constituents before making their decision.

Jatau highlighted that their move to APC was influenced by the purposeful leadership of Governor Abdullahi Sule and the significant achievements of his administration.

Onarigu Kana cited the crisis within SDP at the national level as a key reason for his defection.

Musa Gude said he was motivated by the APC’s ideology, programs, and policies.

Reacting to the defections, APC State Secretary Yarius Dagusa welcomed the lawmakers, assuring them of equal rights within the party.

He also cautioned APC gubernatorial and other aspirants against attacking each other on social media, urging strict adherence to the party constitution and electoral guidelines ahead of 2027.

Both lawmakers thanked their former party, SDP, for providing the platform to win their elections and pledged to provide purposeful leadership in the House and contribute positively to APC’s growth and the development of Nasarawa State.

“Our decision was after consultations with our constituencies. We remain committed to advancing the progress and development of the APC and the state at large,” they stated.