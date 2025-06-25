Two More Reps Defect To APC As Tinubu Withholds Assent To NASS’ Library Fund

Share

The gale of defection in the House of Representatives continued Tuesday with two lawmakers dumping their original political parties for different platforms.

Those who defected were Hon. Paul Nnamchi from Enugu state, who dumped Labour Party (LP) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while Hon. Peter Akpanke (Cross River) left PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Also yesterday, President Bola Tinubu declined assent to the bill seeking to establish National Assembly Library Trust Fund by passed by National Assembly.

The president, in a letter addressed to Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, which was read on resumption from the one month recess explained why he withheld his assent.

He said: “I write to inform you of my decision to decline assent to the National Assembly Library Trust Fund Establishment (Amendment) Bill 2025.

“Notwithstanding the laudable objectives of the legislation, certain provisions contained therein go against the extant law and policies of the Federal Government of Nigeria as it relates to funding of agencies under the National Assembly, taxation of national entities, public service remuneration, as well as age and year of service, among others.

Share