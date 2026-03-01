Two- Month Old Baby Rescued As Police Nab Abductor In A’Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has recorded another breakthrough in its ongoing efforts to safeguard lives and protect vulnerable members of the public.

DSP Timfon John Police Public Relations Officer Akwa Ibom State Command in a press statement said “On February 26, 2026, at about 0828hrs, one Peace ‘F’, in company of her mother, reported at the Police Station that her two-month-andthree-week-old baby boy, had been abducted.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that at about 0559hrs on the same date, the mother of the child had briefly left the baby in the care of her own mother.

Upon her return at about 0630hrs, she was informed that the grandmother had left the baby asleep on the bed while she took her bath.

However, on returning to the room, the child was nowhere to be found”. She said, “Further enquiries led to the discovery that one Goodnews ‘F’, aged 23 years, of Ikot Etetuk Village, allegedly tore the window net of the room and stole the baby.

A swift search operation within the vicinity resulted in the suspect being apprehended with the baby in her custody.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammed Azare has reassured residents of the Command’s unwavering commitment to the protection of children and the prosecution of offenders.

“Parents and guardians are strongly advised to remain vigilant and take necessary security precautions to prevent such incidents’.