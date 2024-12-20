Two Missing, 13 Dead After Navy Speedboat Hits Ferry Off Mumbai

Share

At least 13 people have died and two more are missing after an Indian Navy speedboat ploughed into the side of a passenger ferry off the coast of Mumbai, officials said.

Three navy personnel are among the dead, while more than 100 people have been rescued, Maharashtra State Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Footage of the incident posted online shows the speedboat circling before colliding with the ferry, which later capsized, reports the BBC.

The Indian navy said there had been an “engine malfunction”. An inquiry has been ordered to find out what led to the collision, according to local media reports.

