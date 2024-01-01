Two Minors Die In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident

Two children on Monday died in an accident along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Three persons also sustained varying degrees of injuries in the accident which occurred about 8 am on January 1.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State Sector Command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accidents to journalists in Abeokuta.

According to her, the accident involved a Toyota car with registration number, TTD 985 AA.

“A total of five persons were involved which comprised of three male children, one male adult and one female adult.

“Three persons were injured – a female adult, one male adult and one male child.

“Two male children were killed”, Okpe said.

She attributed the cause of the accident to excessive speed.

The FRSC spokesperson explained that the vehicle suddenly lost control and ran into a ditch.

She added that the injured victims had been taken to Victory Hospital Ogere for medical attention while the corpses were deposited at the ISARA General Hospital morgue.