Two millionaires, 920 cash prize winners emerge in FCMB promo

A driver, Mohammed Abdulrasheed, and a businessman, Fatai Olanrewaju, have emerged as the latest millionaires in the ongoing First City Monument Bank (FCMB) promo season 9. They each won the star prize of N1 million at the second draw of the promo held on July 26, 2023. While Mohammed is based in the Hausa Tsoha Kasuwa community, Kaduna State, Fatai resides in Amuwo Odofin, Lagos. In addition, 920 customers of the bank won cash prizes of N100,000, N50,000, N20,000, N10,000 and N5,000, respectively.

The electronic selection of the winners happened across four regions and 20 zones in the presence of officials of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC). Speaking on the promo and draw, the Divisional Head, Personal Banking, FCMB, Mr. Shamsideen Fashola, said: “We celebrate our new millionaires, Mr. Mohammed Abdulrasheed and Mr. Fatai Olanrewaju, alongside 920 cash prize champions from Season 9’s second promo draw.

“We’re committed to expanding these transformative benefits to turn dreams into reality for a wider audience. We encourage Nigerians to seize the chance to save and rewrite their financial wellness narrative through the Millionaire promo. Kudos to our new winners – your triumph fuels our drive to elevate lives via the annual promo.”