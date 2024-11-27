Two Men Nabbed Over Killing Of Policeman In Adamawa

Share

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested two individuals in connection to the killing of a policeman, identified as Ibrahim Maizabuwa.

The Police Spokesman, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, in a statement, disclosed on Wednesday that the suspects, Ezekiel Kefas, 67, and Stephen Zabadi, 44, are from Wamsa Suwa Ward in Lamurde Local Government Area of the state.

Nguroje stated that the suspects were apprehended on November 19, 2024, after the deceased officer’s son, Danlami Ibrahim Maizabuwa, reported the incident to the police.

According to Nguuroje, investigations revealed that the officer was killed and buried in the community after visiting his friend, Ezekiel Kefas.

READ ALSO:

During interrogation, Kefas reportedly claimed that a group of thugs killed the officer after he allegedly destroyed property and assaulted people in his (Kefas’) house.

Kefas was quoted as saying, “My friend came and started destroying property including a pot of soup and water in my house and assaulting people as a result of which women and children raised alarm which attracted thugs who beat him up to death.

“Those who killed him include Yakubu, Suleiman and Kilyobas. They beat him up with sticks to death. Yesterday, we went to the houses of those who were killed, but we didn’t meet anyone of them.”

The Commissioner of Police, Morris Dankombo, has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident and prosecution of the suspects.

Share

Please follow and like us: