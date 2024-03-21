Two Men Jailed For Breaking Into FG’s Warehouse

The Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, presided over by Justice Akintayo Aluko, has convicted and sentenced two men, Umar Muhammed and Ibrahim Musa to 12 months imprisonment for breaking into the Federal Government’s warehouse, located at the Nigerian Customs Service, Ikeja, Lagos.

Justice Aluko slammed the jail terms after the prosecutor, Mr Michael Osong, reviewed the facts of the charge against them.

It would be recalled that the duo were arraigned before Justice Aluko on March 14, on the charge bordering on unlawful access to the warehouse and wilful destruction of seized vehicles parked in the warehouse.

While the suspects were being arraigned, Osong hinted to the judge that the convicts illegally entered the warehouse between December 2023 and January 2024.

The prosecutor informed the court that the convicts, after entering the warehouse, unlawfully destroyed some seized vehicles packed in the warehouse, and as well destroyed some cables and wires in the warehouse.

The lawyer told Justice Aluko that the offence contravened Section 133(1) of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023 and was punishable under the same Section of the same Act.

The duo pleaded guilty to the charge, prompting Justice Aluko to adjourn for a review of facts and sentencing.

During the resumption of the review of facts on Thursday, Osong called a witness, Usman Maigari, an Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) attached to the Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Ikeja, Lagos.

In his testimony, Maigari hinted to the court as to how the convicts illegally entered the warehouse and burgled the place.

The witness further tendered the convicts’ confessional statements, parts of the vehicles, the cables, and wires vandalized by the convicts, which were admitted as exhibits by the court.

Osong urged the court to sentence the duo based on their plea, exhibits tendered, and in accordance with the Sections of the Acts they were charged with.

But the convict’s counsel, Mr Henry Orarotimi, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy in sentencing the convict, adding that the convicts are first-time offenders without any record of previous conviction.

Orarotimi particularly urged Justice Aluko to grant them a fine option or non-custodial sentence in lieu of the jail term.

In his judgment, Justice Aluko sentenced the convicts to 12 months imprisonment on each of the counts but held that the sentences should run concurrently.

The judge equally directed the convicts to pay the sum of N100,000.00 each in lieu of the jail term.

The charge reads: “That you, Umar Muhammad, Male, Adult of Garbula, Biu Local Government Area of Borno State and Ibrahim Musa, Male, Adult of Ijebu Mushin in Ogun State, between December 2023 and January 2024 in the Nigeria Customs Service Government warehouse, Ikeja, within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court of Nigeria did obtain access to the Nigeria Customs Service Government warehouse, Ikeja without lawful authority and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 133(1) of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023 and punishable under the same Section of the same Act.

“That you, Umar Muhammad, Male, Adult of Garbula, Biu Local Government Area, Bornu State and Ibrahim Musa, Male, Adult of Ijebu Mushin in Ogun State between December 2023 and January 2024 in the Nigeria Customs Service Government Warehouse in the Nigeria Customs Service Government warehouse, Ikeja, within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court of Nigeria did willfully destroy seized vehicles parked in the Government warehouse and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 133(3) of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023 and punishable under the same Section of the same Act.”