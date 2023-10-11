Two Men Beat Cab Driver To Death In Ogun

The operatives of the Ogun State Police Command on Wednesday arrested two men for allegedly beating a commercial driver, Igwe Monday, to death in Ijebu-Ode area of the state.

New Telegraph gathered that the suspects, Ogunsola Oluwatomisin and Odusina Olukunle, were allegedly hired by one Jonah James, who claimed to have provided a vehicle to Monday for commercial purposes.

James, while suspecting that Monday had absconded with his vehicle, engaged the suspects to locate and arrest him.

According to Commissioner, an informant discovered the corpse of Igwe Monday on September 23 and reported it to the Anti-kidnapping unit of the Police at a pin-down point.

He explained that the police investigation led to the arrest of Ogunsola and Odusina.

The CP added that the principal suspect, James, is on the run, and an “intensive hunt to apprehend him and other fleeing suspects have been launched”, even as the investigation continues.