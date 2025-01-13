Two Men Bag 14 Years In Jail For Drug Offences

Share

Justice Daniel Osiagor of a Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted and sentenced two men, Kolawole Azeez, 54, and Ajadi Olarenwaju Tajudeen, 63, to a cumulative jail term of fourteen years imprisonment for unlawful dealing in prohibited drugs.

The judge handed down the verdict following their guilty plea to a 4-count charge slammed on them by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). Following their plea, NDLEA’s lawyer, Marian I. Erondu, presented evidence, including exhibits labeled A to H, which were admitted by the court.

She urged the court to convict the defendants in line with Sections 274(2) and 356(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015. Responding, defence lawyer, Oke Ojakovo, pleaded with the court to tamper justice with mercy, highlighting the personal circumstances of the convicts.

He noted that Kolawole Azeez is a father of four children, while Ajadi Olarenwaju Tajudeen has two children. Ojakovo also requested a non-custodial sentence or an option of fine, emphasizing that both men were first-time offenders. Justice Osiagor, after confirming from the prosecutor that the defendants were first-time offenders, sentenced them to seven years imprisonment on each count.

The judge ordered that the sentences run concurrently, meaning the convicts will serve a total of seven years. Additionally, the court granted an option of a fine, imposing N500,000 per count, also to run concurrently.

The convicts, both residents of 47 Kakawa Street, Lagos Island, were charged with conspiracy, possession, and unlawful dealing in 11.3 kilograms of cannabis sativa (commonly known as marijuana) and 35 grams of Molly, a psychotropic substance.

NDLEA lawyer, Marian I. Erondu, informed the court that the defendants’ actions violated Sections 14(b), 12, and 11(c) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, Cap N.30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

