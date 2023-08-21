Two Men Arrested For Stealing Foodstuffs In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has said that it arrested two men for allegedly stealing a live turkey, a half-bag of rice, palm oil, noodles, and other food items.

The Ogun State Police Command and the So-Safe Corps, according to the reports worked together to apprehend them on Sunday in the Oke-Ejigbo neighbourhood of Abeokuta, the state’s capital.

Kolawole Shobowale and Moruf Soyoye were identified as the alleged thieves by the Ogun State police spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, who said they had been terrorising and breaking into homes and businesses in Oke-Ejigbo.

Kolawole and Moruf were arrested around 6:30 am yesterday with the help of intelligence received from Commander Lawal Mudashiru of the So-Safe Corps.

A So-Safe Corps officer allegedly saw a three-person gang and pursued them to their homes after learning that one of the suspects had a bloody leg and was carrying a live turkey.

The So-Safe Corps operative was said to have cordoned off the houses of the suspects, leading to the arrest of two of them, as one escaped.

Odutola stated that “those arrested have confessed to the crime.”

She listed the items recovered from their houses to include one live turkey, kegs of palm oil, kegs of vegetable oil, a half bag of rice, Indomie noodles, macaroni, detergents, toothpaste, phones, GOtv decoder, sacks of clothes, insecticide, soaps among other foodstuffs and home use commodities.

New Telegraph gathered that residents of Oke-Ejigbo had stormed the Oke-Itoku Police Division to check if any of the items belong to them.

Odutola added that the matter would be transferred to the State CIID for further investigation and likely prosecution.