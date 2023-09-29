Two LAUTECH Students, Driver Burnt to Death in Road Crash

Two people traveling in a bus conveying some final year students of Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, returning from a picnic, along Osogbo/Ifon/Oyo Boundary road, were burnt to death in an accident late Wednesday evening. Five other occupants were rescued by the operatives of Osun Ambulance Scheme that responded to a distress call from the scene of the accident which happened near Ojutu Bridge, Ilobu.

A resident of Okinni, identified as Adeyanju, who spoke to our correspondent yesterday, said the driver of the bus conveying the victims, had hit a commercial motorcyclist in the town, and was trying to escape the rage of some angry residents chasing after him.

“Few meters from Ojutu Bridge, the driver lost control of the vehicle and the bus somersaulted and caught fire. Some people were rescued before the fire could spread, but three people were burnt to death. Operatives of O’Ambulance Scheme came around to rescue some of the victims,” Adeyanju said.

During an interview with our correspondent, the Head of Operations, of O’Ambulance Scheme, Elizabeth Arowosafe, said the organisation received the distress call around 9:50pm on Wednesday that a bus conveying some final year students of LAUTECH, returning from a picnic was involved in the accident. She said, “We responded around 9:53pm.

I was told the driver had hit someone in Okinni and was speeding to avoid some people around the area chasing after him, when the incident happened. “The driver alongside a lady and a male student were burnt to death. We were able to rescue 5 people. We rushed them to UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital in Osogbo. The hospital did well. In fact, there was no enough space to accommodate the injured people and we had to leave one of our stretchers for them to use.”