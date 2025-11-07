Two Killed, Three Missing In Nasarawa Community 

An early morning raid on Sarkin Noma, a densely populated Tiv and Eggon farming population near Kadarko in Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, left two dead, while three others were reportedly abducted by the invaders.

New Telegraph gathered that the invaders, wielding AK-47 rifles and other assault weapons, stormed the Sarkin Noma community in the early hours on Friday morning and opened fire, targeting anyone in sight.

It was gathered that two persons were killed while three others were feared abducted, with many others injured during the attack, which lasted for about an hour without any challenge from security forces.

Sarkin Noma community is located on the Lafia-Makurdi expressway, densely populated by farmers. The areas had been in the news due to repeated attacks in recent times.

New Telegraph gathered the violent attack on the community prompted a swift reaction from the angry youth in the area who took high in protest over the unprovoked attack.

It was gathered that the angry youth, chatting war songs, also barricaded the Lafia-Makurdi highway, causing gridlock on the federal highway, leaving commuters stranded.

It was gathered that the angry protesters are demanding that Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state urgently address the threat to douse tension in the area

Confirming the incident, the president of, United Farmers Association in Kadarko, Chief Denis Ggbongbon Utsa, told reporters that the invaders, suspected to be Lukurawa terrorists, invaded the Sarkkn Noma community in the early hours of Friday morning.

He informed that two people were killed while three others were abducted by the invaders, forcing survivors to scramble for safety.

He said, “Good morning, my press family! To inform you all, in the early hours of today, Friday, Nov 7.

Heavy armed terrorists, the alleged Lakurawa bandit, invaded the Sarkin Noma community of Kadarko, killing and maiming. 2 killed, 3 kidnapped, many injured.

Angry farmers blocked the Lafia / Mkd road, demanding Governor Sule visit to address the humanitarian crisis and deteriorating security threat,” Chief Gbongbon said.

No official statement from both the government and security agencies over the attack as of press time.