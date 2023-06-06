New Telegraph

June 7, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Two Killed, Policeman…

Two Killed, Policeman Shot In Ebonyi Renewed Communal War

Vinkmag ad

Two persons have been killed and a policeman shot in the renewed boundary war between the people of Abaomege and Ishinkwo, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The two neighbouring communities have been at war for a very long time with lives lost and properties destroyed.

On Tuesday 6th June 2023, a message started circulating on social media urging travellers to avoid Abaomege -Ishinkwo road.

“Avoid Abaomege-Ishinkwo axis today being 6/6/2023. Three people from Ukawu and one who happens to be my Uncle’s wife were shot dead earlier this morning on their way to Abakaliki.

”ISHINKWO and ABAOMEGE crisis has done more harm than good to my people cum my family in particular”, one of the messages read.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the incident.

She said “Three persons including a Police Officer who was returning home after the close of work, were shot at the Abaomege- Oshinkwo communal crises area by Oshinkwo Warriors.

“The victims were rushed to the hospital. Two of the victims were confirmed dead but the Policeman is responding to treatment. Intensive Manhunt is on for the fleeing Suspects”.

Read Previous

Benzema Bids Real Madrid Goodbye
Read Next

Newly Inaugurated Osun Assembly Vows To Review ‘Obnoxious’ Laws Made After Oyetola’s Defeat

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023