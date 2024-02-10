Two Killed, Others Injured In Lagos-Abeokuta Crash

Two persons have been confirmed dead and two others injured in a lone accident that occurred near Iyana-Ilogbo on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Ogun State.

Mr Anthony Uga, the state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) who confirmed the development said that three males and one girl were in the Mitsubishi SUV involved in the accident.

He added that two of the vehicle’s male occupants died, while a male and a single female were injured to varying degrees.

READ ALSO:

“The corpses were taken away by family members of the victims, while the survivors were taken to a nearby hospital,’’ Uga said.

According to him, the most likely reason for the accident was a mechanical failure.

He asked motorists to always examine their vehicles and verify that they are in good working order before driving, as well as to strictly comply to traffic rules and regulations in order to prevent unnecessary deaths.