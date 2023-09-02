Two Killed, Others Injured In Auto Crash In Ondo

Two passengers were killed while five others were critically injured in a fatal road accident that occurred at the Aponmu axis of Akure-Ondo in Akure South local government area of Ondo state.

The accident, sources said occurred Friday night and was said to have involved two commercial vehicles traveling along the Akure-Ondo route

An eyewitness who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the driver of one of the vehicles lost control and hit the one coming from Ondo having been drunk before embarking on the journey.

However, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) yesterday said two people died while five others were injured in the accident.

The Sector Commander of FRSC in the state, Mr. Ezekiel SonAllah, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview and explained that the accident occurred at about 5:48 p.m., saying it involved six male adults and one female adult.

The sector commander attributed the cause of the crash, which involved one commercial vehicle and a Honda Accord car, to overspeeding.

His words “On Friday at about 5:48p.m at the Olokuta Correctional Centre area along Akure-Ondo road, a Nissan Primera commercial vehicle marked FGB-96XA and a Honda Accord car marked MUS-834 AL were involved in an accident.

“Two male adults died on the spot, while four male adults and one female adult were injured.

“The deceased has been deposited at the Ondo State Specialist Hospital morgue in Akure, while the vehicles have been handed over to the police.”

SonAllah admonished motorists to always abide by the traffic rules and regulations, saying any violator would be arrested and prosecuted.