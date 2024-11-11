Two Killed, Others Injured By Gunmen In Ogun

Share

At least two persons were confirmed dead and others injured in a fresh attack on Abeakuta, Ogun State capital by gunmen.

New Telegraph gathered in a statement issued by the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola that the unfortunate incident occured on Monday.

According to Odutola, the tragic incident happened at about 12:30 am in the parking lot of Diamond Dumplings, GRA, Abeokuta.

“Three armed men in an unregistered black Toyota Hilux confronted the occupants of a black Mercedes Benz GLE 350 with a DLA license plate, demanding the car keys.

“The assailants opened fire, hitting one Ola (surname unknown), Shobanke Oluwatimileyin, and two others.

“The Divisional Police Officer from Ibara, responding to distress calls, arrived at the scene and ensured the area was secure before transporting the victims to the hospital.

“Upon their arrival, the attending doctor confirmed two fatalities, while the other two individuals are receiving medical attention at the Federal Medical Centre, Idi Aba, Abeokuta.”

“The public will be informed about the progress of the investigation in the coming days, as a follow-up to arrest the fleeing suspects,” the statement reads

However, a preliminary investigation had been initiated to examine the factors leading to the two deaths and to assess any potential links to cult activities

