Two Killed In Ogun Cult Clash

Two yet-to-be-identified persons were reportedly killed on Wednesday by suspected cult members in Ota town the Ado-Odo Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State

According to a source privy to the development, the two persons lost their lives following a cult clash in the area

The eyewitness said, “The incident happened about 12:20 p.m. as residents of the area were running for safety.

It was further gathered that it was a clash between two rival cult groups and two people died in the process.

“But some residents claimed they could have been members of one of the cult groups, considering the way they were killed.”

New Telegraph gathered that some residents drew the attention of the police at the Sango-Ota Division to the commotion, leading to the arrest of a suspect.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident through a WhatsApp message stating: ” The corpses were discovered in the Titidada and Ilata areas of Ota. Their right hands were entirely cut off. The two corpses have not been identified yet.

“When our men were combing the area, one of the suspects was seen and given a hot chase. He dropped one of the hands of the corpse when it became clear to him that he would be arrested.

“He was eventually arrested. He is under investigation. There is an ongoing effort to apprehend other fleeing suspects,” Odutola stated on Thursday.

However, police said to our correspondent on Thursday that the two corpses had been deposited at the Ifo General Hospital for autopsy.