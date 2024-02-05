Two Killed In Ogun Cult Clash

Two persons have been confirmed dead in a cult clash that erupted in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital during the weekend.

The suspects were reportedly shot dead in different areas of Abeokuta.

New Telegraph gathered that, the clash started on Thursday when a suspected leader of the Eiye confraternity, simply identified as Dare was shot dead in front of his house in the Ijeja area of Abeokuta, Abeokuta South Local Government Area.

An eyewitness who spoke to New Telegraph said Dare, who was popularly known as Oloba was shot dead on Thursday evening by suspected members of Buccaneer Confraternity.

A police source also told our correspondent that Oloba was killed on Thursday while another suspected cultist commonly called, Tayo Alora, was also murdered in the Isabo area of the state capital on Sunday morning.

A resident who does not want his name in print said Tayo must have been trailed to the point where he was gunned down.

“They must have trailed him here, but they really didn’t engage in any disagreement or fight before he was shot. This is really scary, the government should quickly rise up to this before things get out of hand again.

“This is how they always start, the police and other security agencies should please start their work immediately.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incidents.

She added that the police had commenced a discrete investigation into the matter, vowing that culprits involved in the incident would all be arrested.

“On that of Ijeja, we have heard and we are on it. I also have the report of Isabo, but I will have to call back to give more details.”