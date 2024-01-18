Two Killed, Houses Destroyed In Kogi Communal Clash

The violent communal clash between the Oturpo-Ojile and Ochi-Ibadan communities in Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State resulted in the deaths of two people and the destruction of over 70 houses.

SP William Ovye Aya, spokesman for the Kogi State Police Command, confirmed the development to journalists in Lokoja on Thursday.

Speaking with newsmen, Aya stated that the brutal battle between the two villages began on Sunday, January 14, and continued till the early hours of Monday, January 15.

Aside from buildings, he reported that an indeterminate number of vehicles, including motorcycles, tricycles, and bicycles, were burned during the fights.

According to accounts, the conflict began after some people in Ochi-Ibadan allegedly killed a guy from Oturpo-Ojile.

New Telegraph previously reported that Akus Lawal, the member representing Ankpa I in the Kogi State House of Assembly, informed his colleagues on the floor of the house that one person died during the communal incident.