Two Killed, Homes Destroyed As Iran Launches Multiple Missile Strikes On Israel

At least two people have been confirmed dead following a series of Iranian missile strikes on Israel, marking a dramatic escalation in tensions between the two nations.

The Jerusalem Post reports that an Israeli woman succumbed to injuries on Saturday after being wounded during one of the strikes, while another fatality occurred during the fourth wave of attacks.

According to reports, Iran launched four waves of ballistic missile strikes late Friday into early Saturday, targeting multiple locations across Israel.

Several residential homes in Tel Aviv were heavily damaged, prompting widespread emergency responses as first responders searched for survivors beneath the rubble.

“We are currently treating and evacuating 21 individuals following rocket strikes in the coastal plain,” Israel’s national emergency medical services (EMS) stated.

Images circulated online showed homes completely destroyed and others severely damaged by the missile impacts.

The strikes are believed to be in retaliation for a series of Israeli airstrikes conducted earlier in the week on Iranian territory, further intensifying the ongoing conflict in the region.

The Israeli military has yet to release a full statement, but sources confirm heightened military readiness and ongoing assessments of the damage.

