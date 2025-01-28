Two Killed As Storey Building Collapses In Lagos

Share

No fewer than two individuals have been reportedly dead as a two-storey building collapsed on Tuesday at Mega Mall Estate, Mobile Road, Inikpa Villa, Ikota, Ajah, Lagos State.

The building was said to be under construction when it collapsed, but the immediate cause of the collapse was unknown as of the time of filing this report.

Confirming the incident, the South West Coordinator of the National Emergency Management, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye said that they received a distress call after a collapsed building at Ikota, Ajah area of Lagos State.

He said on arrival at the incident scene, it was discovered that a two-storey building under construction was found to have collapsed.

The immediate cause of the incident is unknown and further investigation will be conducted.

“So far, the bodies of an adult male and a young boy were recovered dead and five adult males with serious injuries have been rescued and taken to the hospital.

Information indicates that more people are likely to still be under the rubble. Search and rescue operation is ongoing.”

