Two Killed As Gunmen Kidnapped Popular Anambra Witch Doctor

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the kidnap of a popular Anambra State-based witch doctor, Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki.

In a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga on Monday, said the witch doctor was kidnapped around 11:30 pm last night.

He said, “CP Aderemi Adeoye has ordered that operatives go after his abductors and ensure his release.”

New Telegraph learned that Akwa Akuko, an indigene of Idemili North Local Government Area of the state, was whisked away from his hotel in the Oba community last night.

A source said that Akwa Akuko, who is regarded to be among the strongest witch doctors in Anambra, was kidnapped with so much ease in his Triple O Hotel, and two of his personal security guards were shot dead during the kidnap.

READ ALSO:

Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki na Oba has been kidnapped last night in his Triple P Hotel.

“Two of his securities men were shot dead. Where is Nwa Ocha & Odeshi?” the source reportedly said.

It was reported that Akwa Akuko’s ease of abduction has stirred mixed reactions on his rumoured strength, as many people are reported to flock to his mansion in Oba for anti-bullet charms and other money rituals.

He has also boasted severally about how powerful he was.

Akwa Akuko is said to have in 2022, built and launched two hotels, regarded as the biggest in Oba, where popular businessman Obinna Iyiegbu alias Obi Cubana hails from.