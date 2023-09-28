Two Killed, 3 Others Injured In Kwara Kidnapping Incident

Two persons have been reportedly killed while three others sustained varying degrees of gunshot injuries on Tuesday night when a gang of gunmen stormed the Alalubosa community, Oko Olowo in the Asa local government area of Kwara state.

It was gathered that the hoodlums entered the community, shooting sporadically, while pandemonium ensued making residents run helter-skelter.

According to sources in the area, the gunmen stormed the community at about 10:00 pm when the residents were enjoying cool weather outside their houses, adding that the residents ran for their lives when the attackers decided to attack the houses one after another.

“One girl, Semiat Mukaila, was shot in the arm, while Abdullahi Awe’s leg was broken with a gun butt. They are both receiving treatment at the hospital now. The hoodlums also shot Isiaq Abdullahi in the arm.

“After they shot another resident, AbdulRasheed Alafara, on the leg and he tried to escape from the scene, the attackers pursued him and gave him machete cuts until he died.

“The members of the vigilante team also succeeded in killing one of the suspected kidnappers,” a source added.

Reports also had it that the gunmen, numbering about six, rained bullets for more than 30 minutes when they entered into the community, and that members of the local vigilante team were able to gun down one of the hoodlums while others ran away.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the incident, said the police command had drafted its men to the area immediately after it got the report.