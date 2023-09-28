Two Killed, 3 Injured in Kwara Kidnapping Incident

Two persons have reportedly been killed while three others sustained varying degrees of gunshot injuries on Tuesday night when a gang of gunmen stormed Alalubosa community, Oko Olowo in the Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State.

It was gathered that the hood- lums entered the community, shooting continuously, leading to pandemonium, making residents to run helter skelter. According to sources in the area, the gunmen stormed the community at about 10:00pm when the residents were enjoying cool weather outside their houses, adding that the residents ran for their lives when the hoodlums started attacking the houses one after the other.

“One girl, Semiat Mukaila, was shot on the arm, while Abdullahi Awe’s leg was broken with gun butt. They are both receiving treatment at the hospital now. The hoodlums also shot Isiaq Abdullahi on the arm.

“After they shot another resident, AbdulRasheed Alafara, on the leg and he tried to escape from the scene, the attackers pursued him and gave him machete cuts until he died. “The members of the vigilance team also succeeded in killing one of the suspected kidnappers,” a source added.

Reports also had it that the gunmen, numbering about six, rained bullets on the community for more than 30 minutes, and that members of the local vigilance team were able to gun down one of the hoodlums while others ran away.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the incident, said the police command drafted its men to the area immediately it got the report.