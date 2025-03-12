Two Kidnapped, 4 Injured As Herders Attack Edo Community

Share

Two persons were kidnapped, one hospitalised, while three others suffered machete wounds when herders invaded the Dantata Life Camp in Aviele, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State on Sunday at about 8pm.

An eyewitness, who gave his name as Abu, said that the killer herders opened fire on the residents in a bid to kidnap the people while they were about to break their fast.

He noted that one Mutairu Dauda, who rebuffed the attack was hacked with machete and shot, but he survived the attack.

He said, “I can confirm to you that killer herdsmen invaded the Dantata Life camp in Aviele, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State on Sunday night at about 8pm. “They opened fire on residents.

A particular man who stood and fought with them as they were trying to either kill or kidnap him, sustained various degrees of machete injury before and they also shot him.

“His wife, daughter and mother- in-law also suffered machete wound. Dauda, a furniture maker, is currently at Irrua Specialist Hospital receiving treatment.

It was gathered that the local vigilante who went in search of the two abductees, arrested two kidnappers and handed them over to the police.

Abu said that some of the residents have been forced to abandon their homes after series of similar attacks by the invaders in the past, stating that they no longer sleep with their two eyes closed due to insecurity.

When contacted, the Spokesperson of the Edo State Police Command, Moses Yamu, in a message, simply said, “will revert back sir”.

