Two Kano Assembly Lawmakers Die Same Day

Tragedy struck the Kano State House of Assembly on Wednesday as two serving lawmakers were reported dead within minutes of each other, sending shockwaves across the state’s political landscape.

Reports indicate that Aminu Saadu, representing Ungogo constituency, fell ill shortly after arriving at the Assembly earlier in the day and was immediately rushed to a hospital, where doctors later confirmed his death.

While the lawmaker representing Kano Municipal Local Government Area, Hon. Sarki Aliyu Daneji, reportedly passed away barely minutes after news broke of the death of his colleague, Hon. Aminu Sa’adu.

The close timing of the deaths of the two legislators, both prominent members of the Kano State House of Assembly, has left lawmakers, political stakeholders, and residents of the state in deep shock and mourning.

The death of Hon. Sarki Aliyu Daneji was officially confirmed by the spokesperson to the Kano State Governor, Sanusi Bature, who announced the sad development in a post on his verified Facebook page