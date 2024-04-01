Two Injured In Badagry Auto Crash – FRSC

At least two people were injured in an automobile accident that occurred on the Agbara-Badagry expressway, Lagos State on Monday, April 1.

Confirming the incident, the Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC) Commander of the Badagry Unit, William Manga told New Telegraph that the accident happened at approximately 12.54 am.

He added that at 1.02 a.m., officers arrived at the scene of the collision involving a car and a truck, after informing the command at 12:57 a.m.

According to him, “The accident occurred at Ibereko Barracks axis of the Badagry expressway.

“The accident involved a Howo truck with registration number KZR73ZT and a Mazda car with registration number KTU900BK.

READ ALSO:

“Our personnel got to the scene of the accident at exactly 1.02 am and discovered that two persons, male and female, sustained injuries.

“They were rushed to the General Hospital, Badagry, for treatment,” he said.

The FRSC official blamed speeding and improper overtaking for the collision.

Manga reminded drivers using the Agbara-Badagry expressway to be aware of the single lane that is currently in use.

In addition, he counselled them to regularly inspect their cars to ensure that any problems are found and fixed as soon as possible. They should also rigorously obey speed limits.