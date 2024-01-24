Two Injured In Agbara-Badagry Expressway Auto Crash

The Badagry Unit Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that at least two persons sustained injuries in a road crash involving a car and a commercial bus on the Agbara-Badagry expressway, Lagos.

The FRSC Badagry Unit commander, Mr William Manga, who confirmed the development said the incient occured at about 9.25pm, on Tuesday.

Manga further stated that the auto crash took place as a result of over speeding and impatience on the part of the two drivers, adding that the accident vehicles were towed to the command’s office.

“The accident involved a Toyota Camry car, with Registration No: MUS 648 CY, and a Suzuki commercial bus, with Registration No: FKJ 687 YD.

READ ALSO:

“Our personnel got to the scene of the accident at exactly 9.30pm and discovered that three persons were involved, while two others sustained serious injuries.

“One of the injured persons was taken to a hospital by the relatives while the other victim was rushed to the General Hospital, Badagry, for treatment,” he said.

He listed the items recovered from the scene of the accident to include: a laptop; generator and pumping machine, all of which he said had been handed over to officials at the duty room of the command.

Manga urged all road users using the Agbara-Badagry expressway to be careful of the single lane presently in use, advising them to abide strictly to the speed limit and conduct routine checks on their vehicles for prompt detection and replacement of faults.