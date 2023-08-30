Two In NSCDC Net In Kwara For Allegedly Raping Minors

Two people are currently cooling their heels at the office of the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for allegedly raping 15-year-old and 17-year-old girls.

While Idowu Yahaya (39), a private security guard at the Gaa Akanbi area in Ilorin, was alleged to have raped a 15-year-old girl in an office at Gaa Akanbi, Ilorin, John Balogun (49), was arrested for allegedly raping and specially abusing two girls, aged 15 and 17 respectfully.

The duo were paraded on Wednesday at the headquarters of the Command in Ilorin by the state Commandant Umar J.G Mohammed.

In his speech, Commandant Umar lamented that rape is one of the fastest-rising violent crimes in society, saying it is a traumatic experience that affects the victim physically, psychologically, and sociologically.

He, therefore, urged all parents and guardians to be vigilant and bring their children more closely to themselves, stressing that children should be encouraged to open up to their parents whenever they have any problem, not only with a stranger but also with a friend or close relative.

He said: “They should know a safe, well-traveled route to take to and from school while avoiding isolated areas.

“Rape is a crime and victims should not hesitate to report it. The corps has a safe approach to the investigation of rape cases by using specially trained sexual assault investigators who are sensitive to the needs and concerns of a sexual assault victim.

“I hereby warn rapists and other criminals within the state to desist from such dastardly acts and embrace lawful and peaceful style of living. I also appeal to the public to always cooperate with the Agency and other security agencies especially on intelligence information sharing so that the society can be free from crimes and criminality.”