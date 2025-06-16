Two Hours Of Scrolling On Phone Can Raise Depression Risk –Study

Share

A new study led by researchers in Canada has found that teens that spend more than two hours a day scrolling on phones or tablets double their risk of developing anxiety and quadruple their chances of depression.

Findings of the study conducted by researchers at the Western University in Canada, are published in the journal ‘Computers in Human Behaviour.”

Prolonged screen time, particularly passively scrolling or ‘doomscrolling’, led to heightened anxiety, depression, aggression and impulsiveness among adolescents who took part in a ninemonth study.

Neuroscientists said 45 per cent of the 12 to 17-year-olds they studied, who had no prior mental health conditions, experienced psychiatric symptoms that needed further medical evaluation.

“This is really surprising,’ said Prof Emma Duerden, Canada’s research chair in neuroscience and learning disorders. “It is much higher than we would expect to see.

Before Covid, rates of anxiety in adolescents were between eight and 15 per cent. Now, we see almost half of the sample size reporting heightened anxiety, which is alarming.”

