Two Herders Killed, 223 Cows Rustled As Bandits Attack Kaduna Community

Some gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed two herders and rustled 223 cows at Haying-Dam in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The bandits, who were claimed to be numerous, attacked three herders’ camps on Sunday evening, March 3 with AK-47 rifles.

The incident occurred on Saturday, at 6 p.m., when the robbers first raided Alhaji Ibrahim Yabari’s camp and rustled 123 cows before moving on to the second camp and stealing 100 cows.

According to a source, “one of the bandits opened fire and killed two herders when they were trying to resist them from rustling the cows.”

New Telegraph gathered that the troops stationed in neighboring Janjala village later arrived in the community and were still looking for the criminals.

When reached, DSP Mansur Hassan, the Kaduna State Police Command’s spokesman, did not answer his mobile phone as of the time of filing this report.