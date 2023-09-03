Two Guest Housemates, Prince, Lucy Evicted From BBNaija All Stars Show

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars guest housemates, Prince Nelson and Lucy Edet have been evicted from the ongoing reality TV show.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Big Brother has summoned Lucy for her last diary session earlier today, stating that her two weeks in the house have gone to an end.

It’s as though Lucy and Prince had told Biggie they can only stay up to two weeks in the house based on their brands and engagements they have outside the house since they are not competing for the prize money.

READ ALSO:

However, Lucy who joined the show two weeks ago as a house guest was evicted shortly after Ike was evicted, her eviction was announced by Ebuka, after Ike was evicted from the show.

Following Lucy and Ike’s eviction on Sunday, Big Brother ordered Prince to pack his bags and await further instructions.

Surprisingly, Big Brother called Prince to the diary room for his final diary session.

Recall that Tolanibaj and Frodd were both evicted from the reality show last week.