Two female artists in ‘Vivid Delight’ arts exhibition

A group arts exhibition featuring works by two dynamic, Nigerian female artists, Ayoola Oluwaseun Omovo and Adedoyin Bello, opened last Saturday at the famous Didi Museum, Victoria Is- land, Lagos. Speaking at a media arts pre- view organised by the museum, both Omovo and Bello spoke gleefully about their passion for their arts, their journey and the exhibi- tion tagged, “Vivid Delights.” Bello said, she first studied Mass Communication at the Lagos State Polytechnic until her friends and colleagues in school discovered her talent in the arts and encouraged her to switch. She later switched and obtained her Higher National Diploma in Visual Arts.

She also spoke about her struggle to obtain an education. Ac- cording to Bello, her father does not believe in educating the girl child because they will end up in the kitchen. She said it was not an easy task combining arts studio practice, marriage and religion. In her quest to grow, Bello started exploring different art mediums and discovered that her strength is in embroidery art( needle and thread painting) She explored it and has grown immensely in her chosen craft, by participating in exhibitions, she was able to build an audience that appreciates her works. She was a one-time winner of the Nigerian-German Masterclass for jobs, immigration and reintegration.

Bello has participated in exhibitions both local and international and has won other awards. She said, her goal is to commu- nicate compex emotions through arts and communicate desires visually. She hopes that through her paintings, style, techniques and choice of colour, the audience can connect on a deeper level and experience joy. Omovo, on the other hand, is a dynamic painter that uses black and white ink specifically to make a statement. She is also a part-time arts teacher at a French school in Lagos.

Her differentiating painting of utilising black and white colours has made her stand out among sev- eral Nigerian female artists. According to Omovo, her rea- son for chosen specific colours and sticking to them was that she hopes to express originality and uniqueness in all her works. She holds a Bachelor of Fine and Applied Arts from the University of Benin and a Diploma in Arts and Design from the In- stitute of Technology, Oregun, Lagos. Omovo is the current vice chair- man of the Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA), Lagos State chap- ter. She has participated in several arts exhibitions both locally and internationally. She is the winner of the 2023, Circle of Art, Germany residency competition which was held in Lagos. The exhibition will run till June