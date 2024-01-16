Two Feared Killed As Kidnappers Invade Oke-Ode Community

No fewer than two people were feared killed on Tuesday when suspected Kidnappers invaded the Oke-Ode community in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

An eyewitness simply identified as Iya Aliyah said: “Around 7 pm tonight, Fulani guys numbering about six stormed the town in Gestapo manner on the bike, attacked and attempted to Kidnap a popular commercial POS operator, who escaped being kidnapped by the whiskers.

“While trying to prevent their targeted victim from escaping, the Kidnappers shot sporadically and in the ensuing melee, a trader named Iya Niyi from

compound was hit by a stray bullet and died on the spot.

“The town’s hunters gave the Kidnappers a hot chase, exchanged gunfire with them and in the ensuing gun battle, one of the assailants was gunned down” she confirmed.

“As I’m speaking with you, the local hunters are still in pursuit of the suspects, they’re combing the surrounding forest”, she added.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ejire Adetoun Adeyemi, promised to confirm and revert. As at the time of filing this report, she was yet to do so.