Two Feared Dead, One Injured In A’Ibom Auto Crash

At least two persons have been confirmed dead and one injured in a fatal car accident that occurred in Akwa Ibom State.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred at about 12 noon on Sunday along the Eket-Oron Road.

In a statement signed by the State Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Paul James, the sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in the state, Mr Matthew Olonisaye both confirmed the incident.

According to the statement, A Hyundai Accent with the registration number JJJ773FQ and a Mitsubishi Bus (L300) with the registration number JJJ24XB were also involved.

He noted that the injured person was taken directly to the medical centre for treatment while the deceased were placed in a mortuary.

The sector commander stated that over speeding was the fault for the occurrence and said that it should have been prevented.

“A Fatal Crash occurred on Sunday 13th August 2023 along Eket-Oron road at about 1200hrs, involving a Mitsubishi Bus (L300) with registration number JJJ24XB and a Hyundai Accent with registration number JJJ773FQ. Two out of the Three Male Adults involved were confirmed dead while One sustained injury.

“FRSC operatives who arrived at the crash scene, having received a report of the incident, mobilised and moved the injured to a nearby hospital for prompt medical attention while the deceased were deposited at the morgue.

“It was gathered, upon enquiry, that the causal factors to the Crash were Speeding and Route Violation according to eyewitnesses. After the immediate evacuation of the victims to the hospital, the road was cleared of obstructions to enable free-flow of traffic”.

He reiterated the need for safety consciousness among drivers and advised them against excessive speeding, distracted driving, nighttime travel, drunk driving, and lack of adherence to traffic signs, among other things. He warned all road users against such actions that could undermine the safety of the road users because any life lost can never be recovered.

The Sector Commander expressed sympathy to the relatives of the deceased, wished the injured a speedy recovery, and urged all road users to rigorously abide by all traffic regulations to prevent loss of life and damage to property on our roads.