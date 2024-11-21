Two Feared Dead As Anambra Police, Local Security Engage In Gun Duel

Share

No fewer than two persons were hospitalised when the Anambra police operatives and local security operatives engaged in a gun duel that lasted several minutes on Wednesday.

The spokesman for the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga who confirmed the incident on Thursday said the incident happened at the Izuchukwu Junction, Nnobi/Nnewi Road.

He urged Nnewi residents not to panic, saying that Joint Security Forces have been deployed to ensure Nnewi is calm throughout the burial ceremonies of the late senator.

he said, “The command is aware of the shooting incident that took place at Izuchukwu junction, Nnobi/Nnewi road by 7 pm on Wednesday 20/11/2024 where security operatives mistook the police operatives as unfriendly forces and opened fire at them.

“However, the command wishes to emphasise that the attack on the operatives was not from non-state actors or any attempt to disrupt the burial of late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

“Preliminary information showed that security operatives on investigation trailed a suspect to a security checkpoint before the gun duel ensued.

“Unfortunately, bullets hit the fuel tank of the Toyota Venza Sedan carrying the men, and it was razed down.

“Two innocent passers-by were injured and taken to hospital. The command sues for calm to allow for investigations into the incident.

