Two Fake Soldiers Nabbed In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command confirmed the arrest of two men for reportedly parading themselves as soldiers falsely.

The Public Relations Office Commander of the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed their arrest on Wednesday, saying the suspects are Jonathan Yahaya and Mohammed Umar.

Hundeyin added that after their arrest, the two suspects were escorted to the Onikan Police Division by an unnamed Army Major assigned to the 81 Division, Nigerian Army Provost, Bonny Camp, Victoria Island, Lagos.

He stated that the army apprehended one of the suspects, who was dressed in camouflage trousers and black combat boots, and the other was dressed in a Nigerian Army uniform.

“On interrogation, it was discovered that both suspects were fake soldiers. They could not tell how they got the army uniforms, hence their arrest.

“The suspects will be charged to court after investigations,” Hundeyin said.