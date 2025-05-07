Two-Faced Economy As Nigerians Suffer Under Booming Capital Market

Share

In the bustling halls of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), investors celebrate record profits, soaring share prices, and trillion-naira earnings reports.

But step outside those glass towers into the streets of Lagos, Kano, or Aba, and a different reality unfolds—one of rising food prices, crushing electricity bills, collapsing infrastructure, and widespread hunger.

How can both realities be true?

President Bola Tinubu’s administration has completed its second year, and the Nigerian capital market appears to be thriving.

The All-Share Index surged past 100,000 points earlier this year, and local equities have recorded impressive gains. But this bullish performance has done little to impact the economic and wellbeing of everyday Nigerian.

Instead, millions are locked in a daily struggle for survival in an economy choked by inflation, insecurity, and policy volatility and crushing poverty.

This paradox has prompted a fundamental question: Is the Nigerian capital market still a barometer of the real economy? Or has it become a distorted mirror reflecting hope, speculation, and selective growth?

The Disconnect: Capital Mlmarket as a partial mirror Traditionally, capital markets are seen as reflective of economic health. A rising market should signal optimism and productivity across industries.

In Nigeria, however, the NGX is no longer a clear mirror. Instead, it reflects the fortunes of a narrow set of sectors—particularly banking and telecoms— while vast swaths of the economy remain invisible.

Of Nigeria’s 46 economic sectors, very few are represented on the NGX. There are no listed mining companies despite the sector’s potential. The creative industry, a global export engine thanks to Afrobeats and Nollywood, has zero representation.

The agricultural sector, vital to food security and rural employment, is represented by just a handful of players like Presco and Okomu Oil. A recent analysis by financial research firm ProShare streamlined Nigeria’s economy into 14 sub-sectors.

The conclusion was stark: most of these subeconomies are missing from the capital market. This lack of representation means that the NGX reflects not Nigeria’s economy—but a curated sliver of it.

“Until we have more diverse listings, we can’t pretend the market represents the full economy,” says Tajudeen Olanrewaju, Principal Partner at Wyoming Capital.

The Illusion of Growth

Much of the market’s recent growth can be traced to policy announcements—not their implementation.

The removal of fuel subsidies, the unification of exchange rates, and promises of economic liberalization sparked investor enthusiasm in mid-2023.

The result: a surge in equity prices. But that optimism has since waned, giving way to market exhaustion. Implementation has been rocky, reforms slow, and inflation unrelenting.

“The initial market rally was driven by hope,” says financial analyst at ProShare Nigeria, Mr. Teslim Shitta-Bey. “Now, that hope has plateaued. Without clear execution, the market is just holding steady, not advancing,” he added.

Even the All-Share Index, after hitting highs, has hovered be – tween 105,000 and 109,000 points for months—stuck in a holding pattern that mirrors a nation on pause.

Infrastructure decay

While the NGX celebrates, inflation continues to devour household incomes. Officially at 24.23 per cent as of March up from 23.18 per cent in February, inflation has stubbornly stayed high even after the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) had rebased the economy and tinkered with hitherto existing data sets.

At 21.79 per cent year-on-year in March, Food inflation is even worse, driven by insecurity that cripples farming and distribution of food produce.

In the absence of functioning railways, over 100 police and military checkpoints between the North and Lagos add unofficial “taxes” to the cost of transporting food.

The South East paints the worst scenario of security checkpoint crisis where travelers are subjected to impossible ordeals.

In traversing just about 105 kilometres from Onitsha to Enugu, motorists endure stop and search security checkpoints almost every 3.7 kilometres. The story is the same along Onitsha – Owerri – Aba road.

That’s partly, the sad story of a major geopolitical zone under siege stoked by insecurity. Besides, power and electricity tariffs have doubled. Power distribution and telecom companies have raised their rates.

And with petrol above ₦900 per litre, the cost of living has reached crushing levels for most Nigerians. Yet these real economic pains

Investors, regulators, and policymakers must acknowledge this divide. For the market to become a true barometer, it must be grounded in the real economy— not floating above it

are not reflected in the NGX. Chief Blakey Ijezie, a veteran investor, puts it bluntly: “I give my people money to buy food every week. Each time, they return with less. That’s my barometer. But the stock market keeps rising. It’s confusing.”

Insider buying

So, why is the stock market still rising despite the gloomy outlook of the economy? One explanation is institutional support. Pension funds are mandated to allocate a portion of their assets to equities. Another is insider activity.

Many directors of listed companies are buying up own shares to maintain valuations and investor confidence. And then there’s the foreign exchange (forex) effect.

With the naira depreciating sharply—from about ₦500/$ to over ₦1,600/$—stocks appear cheap to diaspora investors and dollar-holders. A ₦1,200 stock now costs less than $1 in dollar terms, inviting opportunistic buy-ins.

“There’s real value there, especially for those holding foreign currency,” says Chief Ijezie, the Founder and Managing Partner, Okwudili Ijezie & Co. The renowned Chartered Accountant and Tax expert pointed out that part of the trading is driven by legitimate directors dealings and institutional players.

“The average Nigerian is not participating,” Chief Ijezie, who also plays in the capital market, told New Telegraph over the telephone.

Transparency crisis

Another layer of concern lies in market transparency. Out of over 145 listed companies on the NGX, about 124–127 are actively traded. Why? Because many do not release quarterly or even annual financial statements.

Companies like Omatek Hitech, once hailed as promising tech firms, have gone dark. Yet they remain listed. “The Exchange needs to do better,” a senior stockbroker who didn’t want his name mentioned stated.

“How can investors make decisions without data?” the stock broker questioned. New Telegraph observed that regulatory suspensions, when they occur, appear inconsistent. Unity Bank, for instance, was penalized for missing its audited results deadline.

But other companies with similar infractions have been treated differently, raising questions about selective enforcement.

Market as refuge

In truth, Nigeria’s capital market has become more of a refuge for capital than a reflection of the real economy. It attracts money seeking yield in a high-inflation environment.

But it does not capture the struggles of SMEs, farmers, traders, or tech startups—many of whom are entirely outside the formal financial system.

Until Nigeria’s broader economy is brought into the capital market—through inclusive listings, supportive infrastructure, and regulatory reform—the NGX will remain a narrow platform, divorced from the people it should represent.

For the market to fulfill its potential as a true economic barometer, several structural changes are essential: 1. Widen Participation: Incentivize more sectors to list, especially agriculture, mining, manufacturing, and tech.

The creative industry is ripe for capital market inclusion. 2. Improve Transparency: Enforce strict compliance with postlisting requirements.

Late filings and opaque governance must have impartial consequences. 3. Reduce Barriers to Entry: Make it easier and cheaper for SMEs and family-run businesses to access the NGX. 4. Bridge Informality: Nigeria’s informal economy accounts for over 50% of GDP. Connecting it to formal capital markets through cooperatives or bond instruments could transform into liquidity and inclusiveness. 5. Strengthen Regulation: The NGX, SEC, and CBN must coordinate to foster a credible, rulebased investment environment. Selective enforcement undermines investor confidence.

Conclusion

The capital market, in theory, is a thermometer of economic health. In Nigeria, it currently functions more like a mirage—a shimmering image of prosperity over a sprawling desert of economic distress.

Yes, some of the market’s growth is real. Banks are reporting profits. Dividend yields are attractive. But those gains are neither broad-based nor inclusive.

The NGX cannot claim to reflect Nigeria’s economic reality while farmers face bandits, SMEs close shop, and citizens eat less every week. Investors, regulators, and policymakers must acknowledge this divide.

For the market to become a true barometer, it must be grounded in the real economy—not floating above it. Until then, Nigeria will continue to witness a capital market that climbs ever higher, while the people it should serve fall deeper into hardship.

