Two ECS Beneficiaries Receive N23m Compensation From NSITF

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has disbursed a total of ₦23 million to two beneficiaries under its Employees’ Compensation Scheme (ECS), with more recipients expected to receive their cheques soon.

One of the beneficiaries, the widow of a deceased employee of MEDPLUS who died in a boat mishap while commuting to work, received a death compensation cheque of ₦15,494,888. The second beneficiary, an employee of Alexander Marius Investment, received ₦7,801,045 as a medical expense refund.

Presenting the cheques during a brief ceremony in Lagos, the Managing Director of NSITF, Barrister Olúwaṣeun Faleye, led members of the management team in condoling with the family of the deceased. He reassured the bereaved of the Fund’s continued support.

“No amount of money can replace a loved one or fill the void left by their absence,” Faleye said. “However, this compensation is in fulfillment of our mandate under the Employees’ Compensation Act—to provide open, transparent, and adequate compensation for employees or their dependants in the event of workplace-related accidents, injuries, or death.”

Faleye emphasized that the NSITF is committed to ensuring that no registered employee is left behind in times of crisis or injury. “This is our duty, and we will continue to discharge it diligently,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Head of Human Resources at MEDPLUS, Onojobi Tolulope, who represented the company’s Managing Director, expressed gratitude to NSITF for supporting the deceased employee’s family. He also pledged to encourage other HR professionals to register their workers under the ECS.

Under the ECS, beneficiaries of deceased employees are entitled to a lump sum payment and a monthly stipend until the children either graduate from university or reach the age of 21, whichever comes first.

The NSITF said more compensations under the scheme are in process and will be disbursed soon.