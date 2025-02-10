Two Drug Kingpins Excrete 125 Wraps Of Heroin At Lagos, Port Harcourt Airports

Share

An attempt by two drug kingpins to smuggle into Nigeria consignments of heroin through the Port Harcourt International Airport and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) have been foiled by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The Agency’s Spokesperson, Mr.Femi Babafemi, in a statement yesterday said one of the kingpins who uses dual identities to aid his cross border movements, has a Nigerian passport with his original name: Onyekwonike Elochuckwu Sylvanus, 30, and that of Sierra Leone with a different name: Kargbo Mohamed Foday.

Babafemi said he was intercepted by NDLEA officers with his Sierra Leonean passport on Sunday February 2, 2025 at the Port Harcourt airport, Rivers State during the inward clearance of passengers on Qatar Airways flight from Doha through Abuja to Port Harcourt.

He was subsequently taken for body scan which confirmed he ingested illicit drugs and thereafter placed under excretion observation during which he expelled a total of 62 wraps of heroin in five excretions, weigh ing 1.348 kilograms.

Investigation revealed that Onyekwonike Elochuckwu Sylvanus (alias Kargbo Mohamed Foday) alternates his two identities for different drug trafficking missions between Thailand, Pakistan, Iran and West African countries.

He claimed to have gone full time into the illicit drug trade in 2017 when his clothing and shoe business went down.

The second kingpin, James Herbert Chinoso, 48, was arrested by NDLEA operatives at the Lagos airport on Saturday February 1, upon his arrival from Madagascar via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

After a body scan confirmed illicit drug in his system, he was placed under excretion observation during which he egested 63 wraps of heroin with a total weight of 909 grams.

Chinoso had left Lagos to Madagascar on January 26, and returned via Addis Ababa after spending a week. He claimed to have gone into the criminal trade after his phone accessories business in Liberia collapsed.

