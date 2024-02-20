Two Drivers Docked For Stealing Diesel In Jos

Ibrahim Aliyu and Ibrahim Umar have been sentenced to six months imprisonment each by the Area Court sitting in Plateau State for stealing 180 litres of diesel and the cash sum of N250,000.

While delivering the judgment on Tuesday, the presiding judge, Shawomi Bokkos sentenced Aliyu and Umar after they both pled guilty and asked the court for leniency.

Bokkos also offered the offenders the choice of a fine of N30,000 each.

The prisoners were all forced to pay a restitution of N50,000 or serve six months in prison.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Labaran Ahmed, informed the court that Mr Aminu Mohammed reported the case to the Laranto Police Station in Jos on January 10.

Ahmed claimed that the truck drivers plotted to steal 180 gallons of diesel from Mohammed’s trucks, valued at N190,800, as well as N250,000 in cash.

The prosecution also informed the court that following a police inquiry, the accused admitted to committing the offence.

He claimed that the offence violated the Plateau State Penal Code of Northern Nigeria.