Two Docked Over Illegal Drugs Dealing In Abuja

A Grade 1 Area Court in Kabusa, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja has convicted two men identified as Mustapha Adamu and Mohammed Musa to two months in imprisonment for illegal narcotics dealing.

The presiding judge, Justice Malam Abubakar Sadiq handed down the judgment on Thursday after they pled guilty to the offence, saying they would be remanded in Kuchingoro, Abuja.

Sadiq, on the other hand, offered the convicts the alternative of paying a sum of N15,000 fine apiece while others, Philip Ibrahim, Jabra Ahmed, and Kabiru Ali, were arraigned alongside the prisoners.

The three guys, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and were granted N20,000 bail each, with one surety.

Mrs C.C. Okafor, the prosecutor, had previously told the court that the convicts and defendants were apprehended by police on February 13 in a suspected criminal hideaway in Kuchingoro.

She claimed they were arrested for selling illegal substances in the neighbourhood.

The prosecutor stated that the offence violated Section 183 of the Penal Code.